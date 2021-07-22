In Cars, International News, smart / By Matthew H Tong / 22 July 2021 9:42 am / 1 comment

smart has just launched the new EQ fortwo coupé Racing Green Edition in the UK, and it is now available to order from £25,495 (RM148k). The automaker did not reveal its exact production figure, but said that the model is on sale for a limited time only.

Unique to it is of course the Racing Green metallic paint, which gets accented with black 16-inch Brabus Monoblock XI alloy wheels with silver undercut. LED headlights, LED tail lights and a panoramic glass roof are standard.

Inside is where the car starts to feel a bit more special, thanks to the cognag Nappa leather hand-stitched seats with diamond stitching. This is done by Brabus, and it’s nicely contrasted with Racing Green top stitching. This exquisite treatment is also extended to the dashboard, door panels, and steering wheel.

Other interior details include aluminium foot pedals and handbrake lever by Brabus, carbon-fibre surrounds for the eight-inch touchscreen display (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), as well as a Brabus gear stick and aluminium door sills.

No changes have been made to its electric powertrain, so the same 82 hp/160 Nm electric motor and single-speed transmission continues propulsion duties. All models get a range of around 113 km, and the top speed is 130 km/h.

Another big upgrade here is the fitment of the 22 kW onboard charger, which is standard for the Racing Green Edition model. It takes under 40 minutes to charge the battery from 10% to 80% capacity via a rapid charger, or under six hours when plugged into a domestic socket.