22 July 2021 10:09 am

Last year, Mercedes-Benz revealed the first details about its Vision EQXX, an experimental electric prototype said to be “the longest range and highest efficiency electric car the world has ever seen.” Just a few hours from its Strategy Update presentation, the company released a social media teaser of the car that is expected to be unveiled as part of proceedings.

As befits its high-efficiency remit, the EQXX features a smooth pebble-like body – so smooth, in fact, that the traditional Three-pointed Star badge has been replaced by a decal, just like on the forthcoming AMG One hypercar. There are also full-width headlights (a trademark of the EQ lineup) as well as twin bonnet vents that look to extract air from underneath them.

Specifications are scant at the moment, but Stuttgart hinted during the previous Strategy Update that the car could travel between Shanghai and Beijing on a single charge – a distance of approximately 1,200 km. It also confirmed that the car is being developed in conjunction with its High Performance Powertrains (HPP) division in the UK, which builds the power units for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team.