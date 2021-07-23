In Bikes, Ducati, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 July 2021 10:04 am / 0 comments

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Australian World Superbike (WSBK) racer’s first ever championship win, Ducati has released the 2021 Ducati Panigale V2 “Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary”. Priced at 20,990 euros (RM104,438) in Italy, the limited edition Panigale V2 Bayliss will be available for public sale at all Ducati dealers worldwide in September 2021.

Bayliss won the WSBK title for Ducati in 2001, the first of three titles won using Ducati Corse V-twins and remains the only racer to win a WSBK and a MotoGP race in the same season, a feat he performed in 2006. Taking the Panigale V2, this entry into the Ducati superbike range is clad in the livery of Bayliss’ championship winning 2001 Ducati 996R.

#21, Bayliss race number, takes pride of place on the fairing while his autograph is reproduced on the fuel tank. Meanwhile, the edition number of the Panigale V2 Bayliss is etched on the billet aluminium upper triple clamp though the Ducati press release neglected to mention exactly how many units of this special edition Panigale V2 would be produced.

Setting the Panigale V2 Bayliss apart from the run-of-the-mill Panigale V2 is the use of Ohlins suspension, an NX30 front fork and TTX36 rear shock absorber, full-adjustable and setup for track performance. These are complemented by an adjustable steering damper, adjustable to suit riding style and track characteristics.

As suits a racetrack oriented special edition motorcycle, the Panigale V2 Bayliss is 3 kg lighter than the standard model. This is achieved with the installation of a lithium-ion battery and monoposto (single-seat) unit, with the passenger seat and footrests supplied should the rider desire to configure the Panigale V2 Bayliss to two-up duties.

Completing the fitout list is sport grips, exhaust can cover in carbon-fibre and titanium and a rider seat combining two different materials with double red stitching. In Malaysia, the 2021 Ducati Panigale V2 retails at RM109,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration.





