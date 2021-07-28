In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / By Matthew H Tong / 28 July 2021 11:44 am / 0 comments

It looks like the launch of the controversial Tesla Cybertruck may be pushed back, with production potentially set to begin in 2022, Electrek reports. In its shareholders letter, Tesla stated that it is making “progress” towards production of the fully electric pick-up truck, but never officially confirmed when it will begin.

“We are also making progress on the industrialisation of Cybertruck, which is currently planned for Austin production subsequent to Model Y,” the statement reads. The Model Y production line is currently under construction, though it’s unclear when it will be operational.

The Cybertruck was originally meant to go on sale by the end of this year, after making its debut back in 2019. So far, reports seem to suggest that the Cybertruck production line at the Texas Gigafactory remains largely empty, which led some media outlets to speculate the high probability of a postponement.

During a recent earnings call, Tesla was asked if it could “confirm” that production is still planned for this year, but Tesla couldn’t do it. Instead, its vice president of vehicle engineering, Lars Moravy responded: “Cybertruck is at a stage where we finished basic engineering of the architecture of the vehicle.”

“With the Cybertruck, we are redefining how a vehicle is being made. As Elon said, it carries much of the structural pack and large casting design of the Model Y being built in Berlin and Austin. Obviously, those take priority over the Cybertruck, but we are moving into the beta phases of Cybertruck later this year and we will be looking to ramp up production at Giga Texas after Model Y is up and running,” he explained, stopping short of confirming the production delay.

CEO Elon Musk was also asked about whether or not he expects challenges in bringing the Cybertruck to production. He believes the Cybertruck might be Tesla’s best product yet, but also the most difficult to manufacture. Earlier in January, Musk said: “If we’re lucky we’ll be able to do a few deliveries towards the end of this year, however we expect volume production to begin in 2022.”

