It appears that the controversial Tesla Cybertruck may ship out to customers by the end of the year, according to company CEO Elon Musk. “If we lucky we’ll be able to do a few deliveries towards the end of this year, however we expect volume production to begin in 2022,” he said.

This bit of news comes despite rumours swirling around production delays, potentially pushing delivery dates for the Cybertruck a few months back. Musk’s statement seems to reaffirm the initial development timeline – during the truck’s debut in 2019, the CEO said production will begin in late 2022, but this was promptly brought forward by a year (for the tri-motor model, at least).

The first batch of Cybertrucks will be the range-topping, three-motor all-wheel drive variant. This has a starting price of US$69,900 (RM283k), which is nearly double the price of the base rear-wheel drive model (US$39,900 or RM161k).

On numbers, Tesla claims that the electric pick-up truck will provide an operating range of more than 800 km on a single charge, depending on the variant. Base models with the smallest battery pack will deliver a little over 400 km. It also has a 1,590-kg payload and a towing capacity of 6,350 kg. Best of all, the top Cybertruck can do the 0-96 km/h sprint in just 2.9 seconds.