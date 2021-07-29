In Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 29 July 2021 12:31 pm / 1 comment

Honda Malaysia (HMSB) is continuing its support for local communities impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. In collaboration with Honda Malaysia Suppliers Club (HMSC), the company has contributed nearly RM40,000 worth of essential goods to six charity homes in Melaka to help alleviate the burden brought about by the pandemic and total lockdown.

On July 26 and 28, the company distributed essential supplies such as rice, flour, eggs and cooking oil, as well as hygiene products comprising disposable diapers, detergent and shower gel to the six homes, which are located in the vicinity of its Melaka assembly plant. Additionally, HMSB also provided clothing for adults and colouring books/small toys for children.

“This continues to be a challenging year for Malaysia, with the near total closure of the economic sector having resulted in difficulties in sustaining livelihoods. As such, it has become even more difficult for charity homes to get aid from the public. We understand their situation and collaborated with HMSC in an initiative to help the elderly, orphans, people with disabilities and the homeless,” said HMSB MD and CEO Madoka Chujo.

“We hope the contributions from HMSB, together with the aid from public donations and the social welfare department (JKM), can provide some relief as well as joy and hope to the residents of the homes. We are also hopeful that the ongoing vaccination programme will help to curb the spread of Covid-19 and bring about a safer environment for all of us in Malaysia,” she added.

The six charity homes are Persatuan Kebajikan Kanak-Kanak Istimewa Dan Warga Emas Alor Gajah, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Warga Emas Dan Anak Yatim Victory, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak-Anak Harapan, Persatuan Kebajikan Sri Murni Insan Istimewa, Pertubuhan Kebajikan Bhagawan Sri Ramakrishna and Pusat Jagaan Pertubuhan Villa Harapan.