In Cars, International News, Rolls-Royce / By Matthew H Tong / 29 July 2021 12:02 pm / 0 comments

Mansory has announced a new conversion package for owners of the 2021 Rolls-Royce Ghost. In typical Mansory fashion, almost all the custom made body panels are made from carbon-fibre.

The example here features a glossy carbon-fibre bonnet, a completely new front bumper with larger vents, carbon-fibre front lip, illuminated radiator grille, and four new LED daytime running light strips on the lower front bumper.

The front fenders are also new, replete with carbon-fibre sills and mandarin-accented badge. The door handles are painted black, and the window surrounds are blacked out as well. At the back, Mansory fitted two spoilers, one on the tailgate and the other at the top of the rear glass. This reduces lift, it says.

Finishing off the exterior styling are the full carbon-fibre rear diffuser piece with huge quad exhausts, and it sits on massive 22-inch black cast wheels (265/35 profile up front, 295/30 at the back).

For the interior, Mansory said it only uses the finest materials, such as the exquisite white leather that’s contrasted strongly with mandarin accents. There’s more carbon-fibre, of course, which is laid over the steering wheel and door sills.

Additional LEDs are installed on the door panels and dashboard to create a soft, diffused lighting effect. A Mansory “Cool Bag” made entirely of leather is available on request. As shown here, the 14-litre bag design is adapted to the theme of the cabin.

Under the bonnet of the Ghost is the automaker’s longstanding 6.75 litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine that’s taken from the Phantom. In stock guise, it produces 571 PS and 850 Nm of torque, good for a century sprint time of 4.8 seconds.

Customers wanting more can opt for Mansory’s performance upgrade kit, comprising a new engine control unit, beefier turbochargers and a completely new exhaust system with high-performance catalytic converters. These help raise output to 720 PS and 1,020 Nm of torque, allowing the luxury barge to sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. A carbon-fibre engine cover can be specified as well, if you so desire.