In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 July 2021 10:20 am / 0 comments

Joining the recently updated R18 and R18 Classic are the 2022 BMW Motorrad R18 Transcontinental and R18B Bagger variants in the Munich firm’s “Heritage” motorcycle lineup. Styling for the R18 Transcontinental and R18B follow traditional American cruiser motorcycle styling closely, with the Transcontinental setup as a touring rig complete with boxes and engine guard while the R18B a ‘bagger’ has a clean rear end and factory installed side panniers.

Standard fitment on both new R18 models is front fairing with non-adjustable tall windshield and auxiliary riding lights on the Transcontinental, the R18B Bagger gets a lower shield and omits the extra lighting, in the classic American style, along with wind deflector and flaps for directing airflow. Inside the cockpit are four round analogue gauges displaying the usual information, again, mimicking the touring motorcycles of a certain bike maker from Milwaukee.

A collaboration with British sound specialists Marshall sees the Transcontinental and R18B Bagger fitted with two-way speakers as standard. Available as an option is the Marshall Gold Series Stage 1 and Stage 2 sound systems, with up to four speakers and 2 subwoofers providing 280 Watts output.

The initial release of this pair of touring motorcycles sees BMW Motorrad offering the “First Edition” featuring edition specific paintwork and chrome. Both the Transcontinental and R18B First Editions feature classic black paintwork with hand-painted white pin striping, a “Chrome Package” and special seat stitching along with “First Edition” name plates.

In Malaysia, the 2021 BMW Motorrad R18 Classic is price tagged at RM154,500 while the R18 First Edition goes for RM149,500. The R18, as part of BMW Motorrad’s Heritage range of bikes, comes with a 1,802 cc boxer-twin that produces 91 hp at 4,750 rpm and 158 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm.