1 March 2021

Following the BMW Motorrad R18 First Edition, launched in Malaysia October last year and priced at RM149,500, the 2021 BMW Motorrad R18 Classic is officially launched with a price tag of RM154,500. The R18 Classic is differentiated from the R18 First Edition with a host of accessories, as well as the use of a 16-inch front wheel as opposed to the 19-inch unit on the First Edition.

The standard package on the R18 Classic includes an windshield, passenger seat and removable panniers. Also standard equipment is cruise control and LED fog lights in the front, with three ride modes – “Rain”, “Roll” and “Rock”.

Otherwise mechanically identical to the R18 First Edition, the R18 Classic comes with BMW Motorrad’s largest ever boxer engine, displacing 1,802 cc. Mated to a six-speed separate gearbox and exposed shaft drive like the R5 which inspired it, the R18 gets 91 hp at 4,750 rpm and 158 Nm of torque at 3,000 rpm.

Riding conveniences include, aside from the aforementioned cruise control, Hill Start Control, Reverse Assist, Dynamic Brake Control, Engine Drag Torque Control and keyless start. Aside from that, an extensive range of accessories is available from the official BMW Motorrad catalogue.

Suspension on the R18 Classic is done with telescopic forks in front, while the back end is held up by a monoshock, adjustable for preload and compression. Braking is done with twin four-piston callipers clamping 300 mm brake discs with a single four-piston calliper at the back on a 300 mm disc with BMW Motorrad Integral ABS.

The R18 Classic weighs 365 kg, fully-fuelled and ready to go while seat height is set at 710 mm with fuel carried in a 16-litre tank. There is only one colour option available for the 2021 BMW Motorrad R18 Classic – Black Storm Metallic with white hand-painted pin striping.

