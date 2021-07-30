In BMW, Cars, Spyshots / By Mick Chan / 30 July 2021 7:50 pm / 0 comments

The European summer is underway, and taking to the roads under its sunshine is the forthcoming, LCI-updated iteration of the F95 BMW X5 M which made its debut in 2019 alongside its coupé-roofed sibling, the X6 M, both of which boasting up to 625 hp in their respective Competition variants.

Camouflage foil has been applied to the front fascia of the X5 M here, where the mid-lifecycle revisions will be applied. Likely to surface are a redesigned front bumper and a slightly revised grille, and the latter is not expected to grow any fuurther in this mid-life update. Changes are also expected to the headlamps, which remain placeholder items on this development vehicle.

Changes to the rear end appear to be more sparing, where the F95 X5 M’s bodywork appears unchanged. The tail lamps are likely to the revised as is customary for mid-lifecycle updates, and could be joined by a new style of wheels; the items on the development car here appear to be from the Competition First Edition iterations of the X5 M and X6 M.

Barring the advent of new, more powerful variants, the X5 M LCI is likely to continue with the S63B44T4 4.4 litre biturbo V8 petrol engine producing the same 591 hp and 750 Nm of torque, or 625 hp from the aforementioned Competition variant. Transmission is also expected to be carried over, namely the eight-speed Steptronic automatic and M xDrive AWD with the Active M rear differential.

Given that the G06 X6 LCI development unit has been spied with its revised interior, the equivalent G05 LCI – and therefore this X5 M – will follow suit, which is to receive the curved display ensemble from the iX, which is comprised of a 12.3-inch instrumentation display and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen.

As with past sightings of development vehicles, there is likely to be future sightings of this revised BMW X5 M in its more complete form such as including the correct lamps and wheels, before the all-singing, all-dancing M division SUV goes to its actual debut.