2 August 2021

Joining the recently released Aprilia RS660 sportsbike and the Aprilia Tuono 660 (RM naked sports is the 2021 Aprilia Tuareg 660. Using the same parallel-twin engine in the RS660 and Tuono 660, the Tuareg 660 is an adventure-touring machine that completes Aprilia’s triumvirate in the middleweight motorcycle arena.

While the 660 cc twin used in the RS660 puts out 100 hp and Tuono 660 pumps out 95 hp, the Tuareg variant gets 80 hp. However, tuned for more low- and mid-range torque, the Tuareg gets 70 Nm, while the RS660 and Tuono 660 have 67 Nm of torque available.

Aprilia claims a dry weight of 187 kg for the Tuareg 660 and a seat height of below 860 mm, designed to make its newest twin more accessible to a wider range of riders. 18-litres of fuel is carried in the tank and a full suite of electronic riding aids comes as standard.

With information displayed on a 5-inch TFT-LCD screen, the Tuareg 660 comes equipped with four ride modes, of which two are customisable with one of the custom modes dedicated for off-road duties. Also standard is traction control, cruise control, selectable engine braking and engine mapping.

Braking is done with twin Brembo hydraulic callipers on the front wheel, with ABS fully-selectable to be on, front wheel only or full off for off-road use. Front suspension comes with 43 mm diameter upside-down forks with the rear end propped up by a monoshock, both with 240mm of suspension travel.