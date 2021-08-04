In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 4 August 2021 5:14 pm / 0 comments

Time yet again for the usual weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance announcing the retail prices of fuel for the coming August 4 to 11 week.

Some cheer for RON 97 petrol users, because there is no price increase this week for the fuel, which continues at RM2.74 per litre it was at last week. Elsewhere, RON 95 petrol remains priced at RM2.05 per litre, its capped price as set by the government back in February.

Likewise, diesel prices continue to hold as they have been – Euro 5 B10/B20 grades remain at its upper limit of RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 diesel, which is priced at 10 sen more per litre, remains at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 11, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 31st edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2021, and the 134th in total since the format was introduced in 2019.