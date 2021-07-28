In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 28 July 2021 5:24 pm / 0 comments

It’s time again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance announcing the retail prices of fuel for the coming July 29 to August 4 week.

As has been the trend for a while now, RON 97 petrol sees another price increase, although it is marginal. The fuel goes up by a sen to RM2.74 per litre (RM2.73 per litre for the previous two weeks). No change to the price of RON 95 petrol, which remains at RM2.05 per litre, its capped price as set by the government back in February.

Likewise, there is no change in diesel prices – Euro 5 B10 and B20 grades continue to be priced at its upper limit of RM2.15 per litre, while Euro 5 B7 diesel, which is priced at 10 sen more per litre, remains at RM2.25 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, August 4, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 30th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2021, and the 133rd in total since the format was introduced in 2019.