Coachbuilding firm Radford has officially announced its first project post revival – a two-seater sports car called the Type 62-2. Just so you know, Radford was formally founded in 1948, but it is now fronted by former Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button, alongside well-known designer Mark Stubbs, broadcaster Ant Anstead and lawyer/business adviser Roger Behle.

Available in either Classic or Gold Leaf specifications, the design of the Type 62-2 is inspired by the iconic Lotus Type 62 race car. The firm said the bulk of its design will remain faithful to the original, complete with wide wheel arches, side intakes and a height of 1,133 mm. Customers can also specify a ducktail spoiler, if they so wish.

Power comes from a Toyota-sourced 3.5 litre supercharged V6 petrol engine that it shares with the Lotus Emira. In the Type 62-2 Classic, the engine will be tuned to produce over 430 PS, supposedly allowing for a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1. The Type 62-2 Gold Leaf model is more focused, with upgraded pistons, con-rods, camshafts and electronic mapping to make over 500 PS.

According to Autocar, Classic models will be fitted with 17-inch wheels up front and 18 inchers at the back, while Gold Leaf models are up one inch on both ends. They all sit on a bonded aluminium chassis (it’s co-developed with Lotus), complete with coilovers with four-way adjustable dampers. A hydraulic nose lift is optional.

Jenson Button said: “Creating a car that is simultaneously luxurious and comfortable, and great to drive, is a tough challenge, but the first Radford of the modern era delivers. Type 62-2 is a driver’s car at its heart. When you see the design, it looks just like a ’70s Le Mans car.”

“When you sit behind the steering wheel and look through the curved windscreen, you can see the front wheel arches – something you just don’t experience on road cars today. With such a low centre of gravity, the car’s body doesn’t roll. The chassis exhibits all the hallmarks of a beautifully set up race car for the road – gifting the driver supreme confidence to extract maximum enjoyment every journey,” Button added.

Radford has yet to release images of the car’s interior, but said that the cabin will be uncluttered. The firm also claimed the Type 62-2 can be used daily, as it’s fitted with modern tech like rear-facing camera, touchscreen display with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, a six-inch digital multi-info display, plus a five-speaker sound system.

It’s unknown how much the cars will cost, but production is limited to 62 units worldwide, with first deliveries taking place in early 2022. Customers are able to follow every step of their car’s development, including the design stage, engineering milestones and project updates. All Radford owners will be invited to attend an exclusive one-day track event with Jenson Button.