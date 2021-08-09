In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 9 August 2021 5:19 pm / 0 comments

Toyota Avanza Veloz GR Limited

Toyota Astra Motor (TAM) has revealed the new Avanza Veloz GR Limited in Indonesia, which is a new variant of the MPV that is being introduced following the company’s decision to adopt the Gazoo Racing (GR) branding in place of the previous TRD Sportivo.

For a brief recap, the Veloz is the sportier version of the Avanza sold in Indonesia, and its design is also seen on the Avanza that we can buy here in Malaysia. The GR Limited takes things a step further by adding on new components to make the MPV appear even sportier, starting with a new front bumper overlay that is paired with a grille ornament bearing the GR emblem.

Meanwhile, the rear bumper also gets its own add-on piece that incorporates a decorative diffuser element with GR stamped on it. Finishing exterior touches include side mirrors and 15-inch wheels that are painted black, while the interior appears pretty much unchanged from a regular Veloz.

Toyota Avanza Veloz GR Limited

Similarly, the engine options are the same as before: a 1.3 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder making 96.5 PS at 6,000 rpm and 120 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm, and a 1.5 litre unit with 104 PS at 6,000 rpm and 136 Nm at 4,200 rpm. Both engines can be paired with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic, with drive going to the rear wheels.

All powertrain configurations come as standard with keyless engine start, manual air-conditioning with a digital panel, a touchscreen head unit, fabric seat upholstery and a black dashboard with silver trim. Buyers will have four colours to choose from, including Super White, Black Metallic, Silver Metallic and Dark Red Mica Metallic.

Regular Toyota Avanza (left), Avanza Veloz (right) in Indonesia

Prices start at 221.4 million rupiah (RM65,109) for the GR Limited in base 1.3 MT guise, while the 1.3 AT will cost 232.2 million rupiah (RM68,285). As for the 1.5 MT, it retails at 232.8 million rupiah (RM68,461), with the 1.5 AT version priced at 243.8 million rupiah (RM71,696).

Anton Jimmi Suwandy, who is the marketing director at TAM, told Kompas that the GR Limited will be limited to just 3,700 units, and that the model’s launch coincided with the 50th anniversary of Toyota being in Indonesia.