In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 9 August 2021 3:38 pm / 0 comments

We in ASEAN are familiar with the TRD Sportivo name, traditionally given to sporty flagship variants of Toyota models. But with the Toyota Racing Development (TRD) brand being phased out in favour of Gazoo Racing (GR), it was a matter of time before one replaced the other.

That has now happened in Indonesia, where most of the Toyota models sold by Toyota Astra Motor (TAM) now have a top GR Sport version. It started in April, when the new Toyota Raize (twin of the Daihatsu Rocky and our Perodua Ativa) was launched with a top GR Sport variant. Now, the Agya, Yaris, Rush and Fortuner all have GR Sport range toppers. The Avanza Veloz also gets GR branding, but it’s “GR Limited” on the budget MPV.

As you’d expect, these GR Sport variants don’t have more power or better handling. The standard treatment is a bodykit, black trim, unique wheels, GR badging to replace TRD Sportivo logos, and occasionally, extra equipment.

The GR Sport name for sporty variants isn’t unique to Indonesia. Examples of GR Sport models are the just-launched Land Cruiser 300 in Japan, the C-HR in UK and Australia, and the Corolla Altis in Taiwan, among others.

Malaysia also has GR Sport in the form of the Vios GR-S, launched in December 2020 alongside the real deal GR Yaris. The priciest Vios here, the GR-S is at least more than just a bodykit. The CVT gets 10-speed programming and shift paddles, and there’s sports suspension along with bigger rims (17s, an inch larger) and higher performance tyres (Toyo Proxes TR1). No shortage of GR badging and red accents inside, but the leather/suede seats and unique red dials are nice.

Sold at GR Garage outlets alongside the Supra and GR Yaris, and Toyota dealers participating in the Vios Challenge one-make-race, the Vios GR-S is priced at RM95,294 on-the-road without insurance and sales tax. Details and pics here.