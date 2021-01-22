In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Matthew H Tong / 22 January 2021 12:51 pm / 9 comments

Shortly after making its European debut, the 2021 Toyota C-HR GR Sport has finally gone on sale in the UK. It’s priced from £31,395 (RM174k) for the entry-level 1.8 litre variant, and goes up to £33,015 (RM183k) for the more powerful 2.0 litre model.

The European version isn’t as cosmetically showy as the JDM model, but there are meaningful additions here. Unique to the GR Sport variant are things like a more prominent gloss black front splitter, revised lower diffuser, black door mouldings, and dark tinted headlights to go with the dark chrome grille. It rides on 19-inch two-tone alloys as standard, and is available in eight two-tone exterior colour schemes, each with a contrasting black roof.

Inside, the C-HR GR Sport is equipped with a perforated leather sports steering wheel, GR startup animation on the multi-info display, GR Sport branded treadplates and push-start button, and a choice between Alcantara or fabric seat upholstery. Either choices feature red and grey contrast stitching and heating function, as well as GR badges.

Other standard items include rear privacy glass, keyless entry, LED headlights and auto-folding door mirrors. A premium nine-speaker JBL stereo sound system is available as a cost option, but all models get an eight-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality (with six speakers) as standard.

Toyota made several changes to the chassis improve handling. Enhancements include stiffer springs and dampers, thicker anti-roll bars, and a slightly upgraded steering system. All these, Toyota says, will help “limit body roll and make the C-HR more engaging to drive.”

As for engines, both the 1.8 litre and 2.0 litre engines are hybrid, delivering total system outputs of 122 hp and 184 hp respectively. Drive is sent to the front wheels through a continuously variable transmission, returning claimed fuel economy figures of at least 4.7 litres per 100 km.

Toyota Safety Sense is standard too, with base models getting adaptive cruise control with traffic sign recognition at the very least. There’s also autonomous emergency braking with oncoming vehicle detection at intersections, emergency steering assist, lane centring assist. The optional tech pack adds smart entry, blind spot monitor, and rear cross-traffic alert.

GALLERY: Toyota C-HR GR Sport in Europe