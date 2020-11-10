In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 10 November 2020 12:59 pm / 0 comments

Expanding its GR Sport range in Europe, Toyota has added the look-faster trim level to the C-HR in the continent. Unlike in Japan, the B-segment crossover doesn’t get any bespoke body panels and is largely a colour and trim exercise, albeit with some minor tweaks under the skin.

The front fascia is identical to the latest facelifted model, save for a slightly larger lip spoiler in gloss black – a finish that also adorns the centre bumper bar and the fog light surrounds. You’ll also find a black background for the Toyota badge (even on Hybrid models, where it is usually blue), plus darkened headlight housings and a dark chrome grille.

The dark theme continues around the car with gloss black door moulding inserts and rear reflector surrounds, along with unique 19-inch two-tone alloy wheels and L-shaped bumper garnishes. The GR Sport is available in nine two-tone colour schemes, including an exclusive Dynamic Grey.

Inside, the car comes with either fabric or leather-and-Alcantara upholstery, replete with Cool Grey accents and red and grey stitching. You’ll also find a perforated leather steering wheel, a GR startup animation on the multi-info display and GR badges on the seats, start button and side sill scuff plates.

Privacy glass, keyless entry, LED headlights and auto-folding door mirrors come fitted as standard. The GR Sport also gets bespoke suspension tuning to improve handling while retaining ride comfort, as well as larger Continental Premium Contact 6 tyres.

Aside from the GR Sport, Toyota is also introducing a C-HIC trim level for the 2021 model year. Sounding a bit like a hiccup, it comes with 18-inch ten-double-spoke alloys and four two-tone colour schemes that include a new Oxide Bronze hue. It also receives two-tone Orchid/Black leather upholstery, powered front seats and grey headlining.

Lastly, the 2021 C-HR is equipped with an upgraded Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems. Autonomous emergency braking has been augmented with oncoming vehicle detection at intersections and an emergency steering assist that provides additional steering torque when making evasive manoeuvres.

Adaptive cruise control will also now match the speed limit using traffic sign recognition, while lane centring assist has also been added. As for engines, the C-HR will continue to be offered with the same hybrid lineup in Europe as before, consisting of 1.8 litre and 2.0 litre versions that deliver total system outputs of 122 hp and 184 hp respectively.

GALLERY: Toyota C-HR GR Sport in Europe