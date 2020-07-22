In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 22 July 2020 2:00 pm / 13 comments

Remember the rumours about a possible Toyota GR Corolla? The go-faster model that’s supposed to be the GR Yaris‘ larger sibling, potentially offering a similar engine and drivetrain setup? This…isn’t it.

Instead, Toyota has expanded the look-faster GR Sport lineup to include the sedan, offering a sportier aesthetic without a commensurate increase in performance. Just to be clear, this isn’t the same GR Sport found in Thailand or Taiwan, both of which come with a bodykit – here, the changes are more minor and consist mostly of black exterior accents.

All the chrome brightwork has been switched out for gloss black, including the upper grille, the C-shaped front bumper corner trim, the side window surrounds, and the side skirt and rear number plate garnishes. The door mirrors and roof are also finished in black, while the wheels are black with a machined outer edge and a red ring around the centre cap. Two ten-spoke rollers are offered – 17-inch as standard, 18s as an option.

The GR Sport also adds an exclusive Dynamic Grey paint option, and out of the eight colours available, seven of them (including Dynamic Grey) can be specified with a black roof. The low-key look continues inside, with black headlining, a perforated leather steering wheel and sports seats with integrated headrests.

These seats are upholstered black fabric and faux leather, with a vertical red-and-white stitch pattern mirroring the Toyota Gazoo Racing colours. The car also comes with GR-branded aluminium scuff plates, as well as optional LED exterior lighting and interior ambient lighting.

Soldiering on are the two existing engine options. Both the 1.6 litre petrol mill and the 1.8 litre hybrid model are good for 122 PS, with the former being paired to a CVT. The Corolla Sedan will be the first Toyota vehicle sold in Eastern Europe to be available with a GR Sport variant, with production starting in November ahead of a January 2021 on-sale date.