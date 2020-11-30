In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 30 November 2020 5:12 pm / 0 comments

A B-segment crossover isn’t typically a suitable candidate for a sportier variant. But the Toyota C-HR isn’t like most other B-segment crossovers, sporting an extroverted “coupé-like” style that has won it many fans around the world. Now, the car has received even spicier design in the form of a GR Sport model in Australia, with several choice exterior and interior accoutrements.

Now, GR Sport is to Toyota what M Sport is to BMW, meaning that there are no performance upgrades whatsoever. In Down Under, that means that the C-HR is offered in regular Hybrid guise, powered by a 94 PS/142 Nm 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle engine and a 72 PS/163 Nm electric motor. The whole shebang delivers a total system output of 122 PS, sent only to the front wheels.

The bits that are unique to the GR Sport are thus wholly aesthetic. Unlike in Europe, the Australian model gets the bodykit from the Japanese market, so it gets an entirely new front bumper reminiscent of the new GR Yaris. Here, you’ll find a larger rectangular lower grille, vertical fog light surrounds and a protruding lower lip. The rear lip spoiler, door mirror caps and door garnishes are also finished in gloss black.

As for the wheels, the GR Sport rides on fetching 19-inch gunmetal grey Y-spoke alloys, wrapped in 225/45-section tyres. It also sits 12 mm lower to the ground thanks to unique suspension components that drop the car by 15 mm. Chassis revisions include retuned springs, dampers and anti-roll bars, plus a centre brace to increase body rigidity and steering responsiveness.

Inside, there are bucket seats upholstered in black leather, along with a GR-badged starter button and dark grey and gloss black decor. No 86-style small-diameter steering wheel, however. Standard kit includes high-grade LED head- and taillights, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, auto wipers, an eight-inch infotainment touchscreen, navigation and six speakers.

The Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems continues to feature as standard, incorporating autonomous emergency braking with nighttime pedestrian detection, daytime cyclist detection and oncoming vehicle detection. Other functions include emergency steering assist, lane centring assist, traffic sign recognition, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and a reverse camera.

Available in five colours, the C-HR GR Sport retails at AU$37,665 (RM113,200), with an extra AU$450 (RM1,350) being charged for an optional black roof on Crystal Pearl, Hornet Yellow and Feverish Red cars.