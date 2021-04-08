In Cars, Toyota, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 8 April 2021 5:22 pm / 0 comments

If you’re in the market for a new SUV, you’re likely spoilt for choice by now. A budget of RM200k opens you up to a plethora of options, including the facelifted Toyota Fortuner.

The good news this time around is that the range-topping 2.8 VRZ model gets a punchier turbodiesel engine. Like the Hilux Rogue, the four-cylinder mill offers 204 PS at 3,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,600 rpm to 2,800 rpm. A six-speed automatic transmission is standard, as is a rear limited-slip differential.

Upgrades include a heavily revised front fascia, new dual-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, new LED tail lights, sequential LED turn indicators for the front and back, a very responsive touchscreen infotainment display, and Toyota Safety Sense.

TSS is exclusive only to the 2.8 VRZ variant, and includes Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), Pre-Collision System (PCS), Lane Departure Alert (LDA) and Yaw Assist Function (YAF). Prices for the new Fortuner start from RM172k.