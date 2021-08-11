In Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 11 August 2021 6:34 pm / 0 comments

When it comes to Honda tuners, Mugen isn’t quite as closely associated as the in-house Honda Access (which develops dealer-fitted accessories under the Modulo brand), but it still holds some strong ties with the mothership. It makes sense, then, that the Asaka outfit has been one of the first to develop parts for the new Honda Civic Hatchback, which will go on sale in Japan next month.

Ahead of the catalogue going live on September 3 (the same time as the car itself, actually), the company has previewed its new components designed around the concept of “Dynamic & Sports”. These include a front splitter, side skirts, rear spats and tailgate spoiler, all finished in gloss black to provide a subtly sporty look. You’ll also be able to purchase a set of 18-inch forged alloy wheels and mufflers with twin tailpipes.

Then there are a few slightly naff accessories, such as a fake carbon fibre grille garnish (replete with the tricolour Mugen logo), rear door graphics, black door mirror appliqués with aero fins and “ventilating” door visors that are supposed to keep the outside air, um, out. Some “sport” mats will also be made available.

No changes to the mechanicals have been announced so far. In Japan, the Civic will only be available with the 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo engine, producing 182 PS and 240 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to the front wheels through either a six-speed manual gearbox or a CVT.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback, Japanese spec