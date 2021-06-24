In Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 24 June 2021 4:05 pm / 1 comment

With the new 11th-generation Honda Civic now formally revealed for the Japanese market, the obligatory range of dealer-installed accessories must follow. That’s why Honda’s customisation arm, Honda Access, showed off its Modulo dress-up parts alongside the five-door hatch to whet customers’ appetites.

On the outside, the additions are fairly minor, starting with a front spoiler that looks very similar to the one sold by Honda Performance Development (HPD) in the United States, although the Japanese version is painted in body colour and adds a centre splitter. There’s also a pedestal-type rear spoiler that sits above the rear deck, along with black door mirror caps.

Complementing the look are a set of spiffy 18-inch Modulo MS-038 two-tone alloy wheels, which were already offered on the previous-generation Civic. Open the door and you’ll notice the Civic logo projection as well as side sill scuff plates with the illuminated Civic script. No other details, including pricing, have been given just yet, but they will likely be revealed when the car goes on sale in Japan in August.

To recap, the 11th-gen model introduces a new, more mature design language and a classier Audi-like interior with improved material quality and a novel metal mesh covering for the air vents. Available new technologies include a nine-inch infotainment touchscreen, a 10.2 inch instrument display, Qi wireless smartphone charging and a 12-speaker Bose sound system.

Safety-wise, the Civic has been upgraded, with the Honda Sensing suite of driver assists now featuring Traffic Jam Assist (TJA) Level 2 semi-autonomous driving functionality, making for a smoother, more natural experience when adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist are activated. Also new is Honda’s first Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB), which blocks off parts of the high beam to avoid dazzling other motorists.

In Japan, the sole engine option is an updated 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder engine, now making 182 PS at 6,000 rpm and 240 Nm from 1,700 to 4,500 rpm – an increase of six horsepower and 20 Nm. The hatch is now the only model to be offered with a six-speed manual gearbox, offered alongside the usual CVT. The lineup will be expanded next year with the e:HEV hybrid and high performance Type R.