11 August 2021

Edaran Otomobil Nasional (EON) has introduced a dedicated Proton website, from which it aims to reach a wider customer base. The company, which returned to selling Proton cars last year, says the newly-designed website has been created with a user experience in mind and includes many features to help customers to quickly and easily navigate and browse for info on Proton models.

The integrated platform allows customers to check for latest promotions, book a test drive, reserve their next service appointment and even calculate vehicle loans, all at their fingertips and in the comfort of their home.

According to EON CEO Akkbar Danial, who is also head of automotive distribution of DRB-Hicom, a new website has been long overdue. “With over 80% of Malaysian car buyers doing their research on-line before making a purchase, it is only logical to have a website, and a good one that works well on personal computers, smartphones and tablets,” he said.

He added that a website not only provides massive opportunity for business growth, but is also at the heart of the car buying process today, and as the single largest Proton dealer in Malaysia (with nine branches nationwide), the company was looking to position itself as the preferred dealer nationwide by bringing customers to the forefront of its ‘stores’.

“Through the website, the most accurate, up-to-date information and promotions regarding our products are easily accessible for our current and prospective customers to make informed car-buying decisions. We endeavour to offer savvy Malaysian shoppers a virtual showroom to browse and book from a wide range of Proton cars, even when showrooms are closed for any reason,” he said.

In conjunction with the launch of the new website, EON is partnering with Shell Malaysia in a campaign to offer new Proton owners Shell vouchers as a token of appreciation. The Get Extra Joy from EON campaign is open to all customers who place a booking and register their new Proton cars with EON outlets from now until October 31.

Eligible customers will be entitled to a Shell voucher redeemable at all Shell stations and Select stores nationwide for retail purchases (except for the purchase of tobacco products, e-Pay reloads and Touch ‘N Go top-ups) from September 1 to February 28, 2022. Find out more about the campaign on EON’s new Proton website.