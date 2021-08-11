In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Matthew H Tong / 11 August 2021 4:45 pm / 1 comment

Mercedes-Benz has officially launched its flagship fully electric sedan, the EQS, in Europe. Customers in Germany have two variants to choose from, with the EQS 450+ priced from 106,374 euros (RM528k) and the top EQS 580 4Matic starting from 135,529 euros (RM673k).

That makes the entry-level EQS 450+ virtually equal to the Porsche Taycan 4S, which starts from 106,487 euros (RM529k) in Germany. Now, it should be noted that the two cars are clearly polar opposites – one is a driver-focused luxury performance GT, while the other is essentially a zero-emissions S-Class.

Either way, the pricing gives us some indication of how the EQS will be priced in Malaysia. Here, the Taycan 4S is priced from RM725k, but that’s excluding some of the accessories that customers are bound to choose from. Just check out our gallery to learn exactly why that is.

For the money, you get a 4,963 mm-long four-seater performance car with twin electric motors that produce a total system output of 390 kW, which equates to 435 PS and 640 Nm of torque. An overboost function (this comes as standard) can temporarily raise power to 530 PS, allowing you to sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in four seconds flat.

Comparatively, the 450+ features a single rear electric motor that makes 245 kW (333 PS) and 568 Nm of torque. The 5.2 metre-long rear-wheel drive limo will sprint from standstill to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, all the way to an electronically-limited 210 km/h top speed.

The EQS 450+ can be specced with a 107.8 kWh battery pack, providing up to a staggering 770 km of range (WLTP cycle). The Taycan 4S, meanwhile, has the optional Performance Battery Plus upgrade, which is a 93.4 kWh unit that offers up to 464 km of range. The same battery pack on the entry-level Taycan RWD (priced from RM585k) will only bring that up to 484 km.

If you want more performance from the EQS, the twin motor EQS 580 4Matic packs 385 kW (523 PS) and 855 Nm in the way of output, doing the 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.3 seconds. A hotter AMG variant is said to join the line-up in the near future, putting out around 560 kW (761 PS).

So, would you be willing to part with RM700k for a “fully electric Mercedes-Benz S-Class?” Considering that the W222 S 450 L facelift was priced just shy of that sum (and the S 560 e only RM40k less), don’t you think RM700k is a fair ask for a Merc that is at the cutting-edge? Let us know your thoughts, below.

GALLERY: Mercedes-Benz EQS