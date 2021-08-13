In Aston Martin, Cars, International News / By Mick Chan / 13 August 2021 6:42 pm / 0 comments

The Aston Martin Valkyrie range is joined by a new member – following the base road car and the track-only Valkyrie AMR Pro now comes the Valkyrie Spider, bringing the open-air experience to the hypercar line.

The hybrid powertrain from the fixed-roof Valkyrie consisting of a naturally aspirated 6.5 litre V12 engine and an electric motor, where the internal combustion engine makes 1,000 hp at 10,500 rpm and 740 Nm of torque at 7,000 rpm, and a total system output of 1,155 PS and 900 Nm of torque altogether.

The transition from fixed-roof coupé to Spider has seen revisions applied to the Valkyrie’s carbon-fibre structure, in addition to reworked active aerodynamics and chassis systems. The upper body surfaces on the Valkyrie Spider’s teardrop-shaped cockpit and contours of its lower tub follow the space available on each side, between the full-length venturi tunnels.

These channel air along each side of the cockpit floor towards the rear diffuser to generate downforce, and the aerodynamics package as a whole generates more than 1,400 kg at 240 km/h in track mode. This is achieved while keeping the upper body surfaces uncluttered by additional aero devices that would otherwise “spoil the purity of the open-top styling,” said Aston Martin.

The removal of the roof from the Valkyrie’s fixed-roof bodyshell has required the redesign of the doors, which, instead of the Valkyrie’s roof-hinged set, are now front-hinged dihedral doors on the Valkyrie Spider. The carbon-fibre tub has also been modified to support the removable polycarbonate roof panels and new door layout, joined by a central carbon-fibre panel that latches to the windscreen in front and the tub at the rear.

Performance at the top end of its spectrum sees a top speed of over 330 km/h with the roof removed or over 350 km/h with the roof in place, making the Valkyrie Spider the fastest and most extreme open-top, road-legal Aston Martin ever built, says the marque, adding that the open-top car will deliver “LMP1 levels of performance” and has been simulated to set lap times not normally achieved by road cars.

Inside, the Valkyrie Spider continues to employ a low hip-to-heel height and near-central seat positioning for its occupants, who are secured in place by a six-point safety harness arrangement each. Conveniences include a centre rear-view camera along with front and rear parking sensors, with displays situated just above the driver’s instrument panel.

Like its fixed-roof coupé sister car, the Valkyrie Spider has been co-developed by Aston Martin and Red Bull Advanced Technologies (RBAT).

According to Aston Martin, the 85-unit allocation for the Spider has been “over-subscribed” with allocations to begin shortly, and this will be built in both left- and right-hand-drive forms. The first units will be delivered in the second half of 2022. For reference, the fixed-roof Valkyrie was announced last year to have a 150-unit allocation in a price range of between £2 million and £3 million (RM10.1 million to RM15.2 million).

