In Cars, Geely, International News / By Danny Tan / 13 August 2021 12:15 pm / 2 comments

The Zeekr 001, the first model from Geely’s new premium electric vehicle brand, is quite an impressive EV in terms of specs and features. The shooting brake-shaped big EV – wheelbase is over three metres long – has plenty of cool highlights such as auto opening doors as the driver approaches the car, and we now have a fancy video to see all of that in action.

Come to think of it, it’s quite unusual for a car to be launched without a showy video these days, but the Zeekr 001 didn’t need the assist – launched in April, deliveries are scheduled to kick off in October, but it’s already sold out for 2021 in China.

If before, we didn’t get to see the Zeekr on the move, most of the video above is exactly that – from day to night, city to race track, with even a reverse flick as bonus. Features like the auto opening/closing doors and air suspension are cameos that you’ll have to pay attention to catch.

The 4,970 mm Zeekr is a very faithful reproduction of the Lynk & Co Zero concept and looks like a typical L&C, even if it wears a Zeekr badge. The dashboard is rather typical of its kind, with a minimalist approach, wraparound centre console and a huge 15.4-inch centre touchscreen. The seats and steering wheel are sporty in design.

The Zeekr OS incorporates AI Mate voice control and a facial recognition system that recognises the driver and applies his/her preferred settings. The brand promises over-the-air updates at least once per quarter to deliver the latest features. Options include an 11-speaker Yamaha surround sound system, 14.7-inch head-up display and a massage function for the seats.

Those are cool, but the main news here is the 001’s performance. Underpinned by Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA), the Zeekr can be had in two powertrain configurations, both using the same 200 kW (272 PS) and 384 Nm electric motor.

The rear-wheel-drive single-motor version gets does 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, while the dual-motor all-wheel-drive model doubles up the power and torque (544 PS/768 Nm) for a sprint time of just 3.8 seconds and a top speed exceeding 200 km/h.

As for battery size, it’s a choice between 86 and 100 kWh. However, the smaller pack is only available on the AWD model, delivering a 526 km range on the NEDC cycle. The 100 kWh battery is good for a claimed 606 km range with AWD and 712 km in RWD form. The 001 only accepts up to 7 kW of AC power for home charging, although DC fast charging at up to 360 kW is available. The latter adds up to 120 km of range in just five minutes, the Ningbo-based company claims.

The air suspension you see at the start and end of the video is standard on the top 100 kWh AWD car. The set up is double wishbones at the front and a multilink unit at the back. What’s surprising is the off-road, snow and sand drive modes, but those weren’t demonstrated in the video, which is tarmac-only.

