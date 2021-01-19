In Cars, International News, Lynk & Co / By Jonathan Lee / 19 January 2021 5:14 pm / 0 comments

Geely’s up-and-coming youth-oriented brand Lynk & Co has released more interior photos of the Zero Concept, which previews a new electric SUV/coupé crossover in the vein of the Jaguar I-Pace. That car has already been on road tests and is slated to go into production in the middle of this year.

The cabin is as per last year’s Beijing show car, with a low-profile horizontal dashboard, a tall and wide centre console and a massive centre touchscreen. Other details we can see are a flat-bottomed steering wheel with a small circular airbag boss, a slim instrument display, a small gear selector and ambient light strips embedded in the decorative trim panels.

Occupants are ensconced in fairly luxurious-looking seats, which feature integrated headrests at the front and wraparound ones at the rear. Passengers should find plenty of room to lounge about, given that the car has a quoted wheelbase of nearly three metres against a total length of over five metres. The Zero also comes with Yamaha speakers and in-car cameras, presumably to monitor the driver’s attention levels.

Built on the Geely group’s new Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) for electric vehicles, the Zero features an all-wheel drive system which, bizarrely, is powered by a single motor developing over 400 kW (536 hp). Lynk & Co is touting a zero-to-100 km/h time of under four seconds and a range of more than 700 km. All this is thanks to an 800-volt battery that has a design life of over two million kilometres and is able to withstand degradation for the first 200,000 km.

The company is also claiming a perfect 50:50 weight distribution and world-class chassis tuning for its magnetorheological dampers and air springs, which are able to adjust the ride height from 150 mm to 220 mm. As for safety, the Zero boasts a CoPilot advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), utilising Mobileye’s SuperVision technology and EyeQ5 system-on-a-chip to provide autonomous driving functions.

The car’s features, including the air suspension, can be updated over the air over the life of the vehicle, allowing engineers to optimise the Zero through user feedback. Deliveries to customers are slated to kick off in the final quarter of the year.