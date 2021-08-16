In Cars, International News, Lamborghini / By Gerard Lye / 16 August 2021 12:35 pm / 0 comments

Lamborghini is showing its appreciation to its Korean customers by launching the new Aventador S Roadster Korean Special Series. The model was jointly developed by Lamborghini Seoul and the Italian carmaker’s Centro Stile department, with just two units set to be produced.

Each one features distinctive design cues that are inspired by the rich Korean tradition and unique beauty, including a Green Ocno paint finish that symbolises “warm Korean sentiment,” while the other unit gets a Blue Emera colour representing “intelligence and wisdom.”

The exterior also sports vertical and horizontal lines in a criss-cross pattern reminiscent of Korean traditional windows, which is applied on the front bonnet, door panels and rear fenders. The engine room also gets the two trigrams of the Korean flag – Geon and Gam – to further instill a sense of patriotism among Koreans.

For contrast, the interior gets a Bianco Leda theme that points towards the “white-clad race,” meaning the national spirit of Korea. This is accompanied by more instances of the pattern seen on the firewall trim, while the seats receive a geometric pattern as well as red piping and stitching. To complete the look, there’s Alcantara trim for the dashboard and door inserts.

Mechanically, the special edition model is unchanged from a regular Aventador S Roadster, with a 6.5 litre naturally-aspirated V12 providing 740 PS (730 hp) and 690 Nm of torque. As a result, the 0-100 km/h time remains at three seconds, 0-200 km/h in nine seconds, while the top speed is 350 km/h.