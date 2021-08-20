In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 August 2021 6:04 pm / 0 comments

2021 BMW Motorrad C400X

Now made Euro 5 emissions compliant, the 2021 BMW Motorrad C400X and C400GT scooters have entered the Malaysia market. Pricing is set at RM44,500 for the C400X while the C400GT is tagged at RM48,500, with all prices listed as on-the-road without insurance.

More improvements come in the form of ride-by-wire throttle, dubbed “E-gas” by BMW Motorrad, for idling stability, combined with a throttle valve bypass and turbulence system. Engine changes to meet emissions regulations include a modified catalytic convertor, wideband oxygen sensor, modifications to the cylinder head and adapted wiring harness.

Revisions have also been made to the C400s centrifugal clutch to reduce clutch and improve response when the throttle is opened. A combination of increased spring force and slightly raised engine speed when the clutch re-engages, with tolerances reduced to compress the spread of engine speed, are responsible for the better performance.

No changes in the power figures for the C400, the single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve, OHC mill putting out 34 hp at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The C400s Automatic Stability Control has also been revised to handle slippery road surfaces while the brake levers have now been calibrated to provide identical lever travel along with more feedback from the new twin front brake callipers.

2021 BMW Motorrad C400GT

Now available as standard in BMW Connectivity which together with the BMW Connected app allows the rider to access functions on the C400. This includes arrow-based navigation and other functions with Keyless Ride being an added rider convenience.

A 31-litre storage compartment is found under the seat with a USB charging socket joining the 12 Volt power socket that was standard in the previous generation C400. Colour options for the Malaysia market Black Storm Style Triple Black, Callisto Grey and Alpine White for the C400GT while the C400X is only available in Black Storm Style Triple Black.

2021 BMW Motorrad C400X Malaysia