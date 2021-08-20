In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 20 August 2021 2:45 pm / 0 comments

Representing the entry level into BMW Motorrad’s motorcycle range, the 2021 BMW Motorrad G310R, along with the G310GS and G310GS ’40 Years Edition’ is now in Malaysia. Pricing starts at RM27,500 for the G310R naked sports, with the G310GS and G310 GS 40 Years Edition priced at RM29,500 and RM31,500, respectively, with all pricing being on-the-road without insurance.

There are three new colour schemes for the G310GS – Kyanite Blue Kyanite Blue Metallic with a “Style Rally” catalogue designation and Polar White, along with Cosmic Black –exclusive to the ’40 Years Edition’. Meanwhile, the G310R is only available in Limestone Metallic, dubbed Style Sport, matched with red painted wheels and frame.

Mechanically, the G310 remains unchanged from previous, with power coming from a 313 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder with four-valves, DOHC and fed by EFI, pumping out 34 hp at 9,500 rpm and 28 Nm of torque at 7,500 rpm. Unique to the G310 engine for BMW Motorrad is the reversed cylinder head that has the intake facing forward and exhaust exiting to the rear of the bike.

Changes to the ride-by-wire throttle gives better throttle response and automatic idle speed increase prevents stalling the G310 when starting off, a feature some inexperienced riders might find useful. Power gets to the ground via a six-speed gearbox equipped with an assist and slipper clutch that reduces lever effort and rear wheel hop under hard downshifting.

Other changes include engine housing covers for the alternator, clutch, and water pump painted metallic titanium grey for the G310GS while the G310GS 40 Years Edition, of which only 40 units will be available for sale in Malaysia, is painted in a model specific black and yellow scheme. All G310 models are available at authorised BMW Motorrad Malaysia showrooms nationwide.

GALLERY: 2021 BMW Motorrad G310R Malaysia