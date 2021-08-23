In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 23 August 2021 6:23 pm / 1 comment

A Facebook post from Suzuki Malaysia indicates the 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000 and Suzuki GSX-R1000R have arrived in Malaysia. Customers are invited to authorised Suzuki Malaysia dealers across the nation to view the new Suzuki Malaysia models.

However, enquiries with Suzuki Malaysia failed to yield any information on pricing for the GSX-R1000 or GSX-R1000R. Based on the previous sales prices for these specific Suzuki models in Malaysia, a price level of about RM120,000 for the GSX-R1000 and GSX-R1000R would not be out of the question.

The new distributor arrangement for Suzuki in Malaysia has been in the coming a long time, but official announcement, along with new model launch, was delayed due to the pandemic and interminable lockdowns in Malaysia. What is known is the management team behind Kawasaki Motors Malaysia are instrumental in the operations of Suzuki Malaysia, a situation that arose after Kawasaki Japan increased its stake in Malaysian motorcycle maker Modenas.

The GSX-R1000R gets 197 PS at 13,200 rpm and 117 Nm of torque at 10,800 rpm from its inline-four, mated to a six-speed gearbox and chain drive. Variable intake lengths are used to boost power output, along with Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing (SR-VVT) that uses steel balls activated by centrifugal force, optimising intake cam timing.

Three riding modes are available on the GSX-R1000R, called Suzuki Drive Mode Selectro (S-DMS), switchable using the left handlebar pod. This is combined with 10-mode traction control and a six-axis inertial management unit giving 30 possible ride settings.

With the involvement of Kawasaki with Modenas, it was announced that distribution of Kawasaki motorcycles in Malaysia below 650 cc would fall under Modenas, while Kawasaki Motors would continue handling the larger.displacement models. However, news of both Modenas, Kawasaki Malaysia, Suzuki Malaysia and Kawasaki Japan fell quiet over the past year, with this unanticipated Facebook post the first official indication of activity.

The last official announcement from Suzuki Malaysia invited pre-orders for a range of Suzuki motorcycles. We have reached out to Suzuki Malaysia management and will posts updates as more information becomes available.