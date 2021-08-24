In Cars, Honda, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 24 August 2021 5:48 pm / 0 comments

Honda has just launched the CR-V Black Edition in Thailand, and it’s priced at 1,467,000 baht (RM188k). It’s available with the sole 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder DOHC i-VTEC engine, developing 173 PS at 6,200 rpm and 224 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. A CVT is standard, sending drive to the front wheels.

Design-wise, the Black Edition is offered exclusively in Crystal Black Pearl, while the roof rails, radiator grille, lower bumper trim, and 17-inch wheels have all been blacked out. The automaker says this is the first time the CR-V is fitted with black roof rails. There’s also a Black Edition badge on the tailgate.

The cabin is similarly blacked out. The centre console gets a combination of black wood and piano black trimmings, full leather seats with Black Edition lettering for the two front seats, a full-sized powered panoramic glass roof, plus a wireless smartphone charging tray. There’s also a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay support.

Unfortunately, the CR-V Black Edition still does not get Honda Sensing. This is only fitted to the range-topping turbodiesel variant, which is priced at 1,759,000 baht (RM225k). Instead, it gets Honda LaneWatch, auto brake hold assist, driver attention monitor, walk away auto lock, and electric parking brake.

According to Honda Thailand, the CR-V is commanding a chunk of the L-SUV segment, with a market share of over 60% (1H 2021). The introduction of the Black Edition model, plus ongoing promotions should help keep it at the top for the remainder of the year. What do you think of it?