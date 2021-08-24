In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 August 2021 9:01 pm / 0 comments

After the Facebook teaser from yesterday, it is now official that Suzuki Motorcycles is back in the Malaysian market, introducing the first two of six models in the range, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R and Suzuki GSX-R1000 superbikes. Suggested retail pricing for the GSXR-1000R is RM110,280 while the GSX-R1000 goes for RM99,289, with prices excluding road tax, insurance and registration while a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is provided.

Carrying an inline four-cylinder liquid-cooled, DOHC mill displacing 999 cc, the Suzuki GSX-R1000/R pumps out 202 PS at 13,200 rpm and 117.60 Nm of torque at 10,800 rpm fed by EFI and Suzuki Ram Air Direct (SRAD) variable length air intakes. An up-and-down quickshifter equipped six-speed gearbox with slip and assist clutch and a programmable shift light on the instrument panel expedites gear changes.

With Suzuki Racing Variable Valve Timing (SR-VVT) that uses steel balls activated by centrifugal force, optimising intake cam timing, more power is gained. On the exhaust side, a servo-controlled butterfly valve balances flow through the interconnected exhaust pipes, optimising exhaust back pressure and improving engine torque.

The electronic riding aids on the GSR-1000/R include 10-mode traction control governed by a six-axisinertial measurement unit (IMU) that also provides three riding modes, controlled by ride-by-wire throttle. Suzuki’s Motion Track Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) also provides rear wheel lift mitigation under heavy braking while low rpm assist prevents stalling the GSX-R1000/R when accelerating from standstill.

Suspension is done by a fully-adjustable Showa Big Piston Front Fork (BPF) in front and Showa monoshock at the back, fully-adjustable with separate adjustment for high- and low-speed compression damping. Brembo Monobloc four-piston radial-mount callipers slow the front wheel while a Nissin single-piston calliper is used at the back.

Seat height on the GSX-R1000/R is set at 825 mm while curb weight is 201 kg. For Malaysia, the 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R comes in two colour options – Metallic Triton Blue/Metallic Mystic Silver and Metallic Matte Black – while the GSX-R1000 is only available in Metallic Matte Black.