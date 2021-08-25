In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 August 2021 9:17 am / 0 comments

Priced at RM77,989 in Malaysia is the 2021 Suzuki Katana GSX-S1000S, Suzuki’s remake of the iconic GSX-1000S from 1982. As part of Suzuki Motorcycles re-introduction to the Malaysia motorcycle market, the Katana joins the 2021 Suzuki GSX-R1000R and GSX-R1000 superbikes.

Based on the Suzuki GSX-S1000 naked sports bike, the Katana comes with an inline four-cylinder power plants, liquid-cooled, DOHC with 16-valves, fed by dual throttle valve 44 mm diameter throttle bodies and EFI, displacing 999 cc. Power output for the Katana is rated at 147 hp at 10,000 rpm with 108 Nm of torque at 9,500 rpm which is identical to the power produced by the GSX-R1000K5 superbike in 2007.

A six-speed, close ratio gearbox with assist and slipper clutch prevents rear wheel hop under braking and reduces effort at the lever. Touting the Katana as the sports bike built for everyone, four-mode switchable traction control and ABS are included in the electronic riding aids.

Suspension on the Katana is a little basic, with non-adjustable upside-down front forks and a monoshock adjustable for spring preload at the rear. Braking is done with Brembo radial-mount four-piston callipers with twin discs on the front wheel and a Nissin single-piston calliper on the rear.

Weight for the Katana is listed at 215 kg with the seat placing the rider 825 mm off the ground, while 12-litres of fuel is carried in the tank. For Malaysia, there are two colour options for the 2021 Suzuki katana GSX-S1000S – Metallic Mystic Solver and Glass Sparkle Black – with all Suzuki Malaysia motorcycles coming with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty.



