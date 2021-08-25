In Bikes, Local Bike News, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 25 August 2021 11:46 am / 0 comments

More entries into the Suzuki Malaysia model lineup, this time in the middleweight segment with the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750, the V-Strom 650XT and the SV650. Pricing starts at RM37,289 for the naked sports SV650, RM37,989 for the adventure-touring V-Strom 650XT and RM40,989 for the four-cylinder naked sports GSX-S750 with all prices excluding road tax, insurance and registration.

For the GSX-S750 naked sports, its 749 cc inline four-cylinder mill produces 114 PS at 10,500 rpm and 81 Nm of torque at 9,000 rpm, which compares against Malaysian multi-cylinder middleweight motorcycle market competition like the RM43,499 Honda CB650R with 93.8 hp and 64 Nm of torque and Yamaha MT-09 with 117.3 hp and 93 Nm of torque at RM47,388.

Weighing 213 kg, the GSX-S750 comes with upside-down front forks, adjustable for preload and monoshock with seven-step preload adjustment in the rear, while braking is done using twin Nissin Monobloc radial-mount, four-piston callipers clamping 310 mm diameter brake discs.

Riding aids include ABS and four-mode traction control. For Malaysia, there are two colour options for the 2021 Suzuki GSX-S750 – Metallic Triton Blue/Glass Sparkle Black and Metallic Oort Grey/Glass Sparkle Black.

Moving down the Suzuki Malaysia catalogue, the 2021 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT provides the local market with an adventure-touring option that goes up against the Kawasaki Versys 650 (priced at approximately RM36,000). The V-Strom’s 645 cc liquid-cooled V-twin pumps out 71 PS at 8,800 rpm and 62 Nm of torque at 6,300 rpm, comparing against the 67 PS and 61 Nm of the Versys 650.

Conventional telescopic forks hold up the V-strom in front while the rear uses a monoshock adjustable for spring preload. Braking is done with twin hydraulic discs on the 19-inch front wheel while a single disc is fitted to the 17-inch rear, with ABS as standard equipment.

Weight for the V-Strom 650XT is 216 kg with 20-litres of fuel carried in the tank and seat height is set at 835 mm. Two colour options are available for V-Strom 650XT in Malaysia – Candy Daring Red/Sparkle Black and Champion Yellow.

Rounding out Suzuki Malaysia’s range is the middleweight naked sports 2021 Suzuki SV650. The 645 cc V-twin in the SV650 produces 73 PS at 8,500 rpm with 64 Nm of torque coming in at 6,800 rpm. For comparison, the 2019 Yamaha MT-07 (RM38,288) gets 73.7 hp and 68 Nm of torque from 689 cc, while the Kawasaki Z650 (RM35,609) pumps out 68 hp and 66 Nm.

Twin Tokico four-piston brake callipers are installed in front while the rear wheel is stopped by single-piston calliper. Suspension is with conventional telescopic forks holding up the front end while the rear gets a preload-adjustable monoshock.

Styled as a fun, easy to ride, versatile motorcycle, the SV650 weighs 200 kg and places the rider 785 mm off the ground, with 14.5-litres of fuel in the tank. There is only one colour option for the 2021 Suzuki SV650 in Malaysia – Pearl brilliant White/Gloss Sparkle Black.



