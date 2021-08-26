In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 26 August 2021 5:32 pm / 1 comment

Tuning companies in Thailand are wasting no time getting to work on the 11th-generation Honda Civic, which was launched in the country earlier this month. This example here comes from Kaeza Shop and there’s plenty of photos captured by Capsnap for you to browse through.

Based on the top-spec RS variant available in Thailand, the company kept the original bodywork pretty much intact, with no additional body kit in sight. Notable modifications include a set of 18-inch forged alloy wheels from RAYS, which are an inch larger than the stock units, and paired with stickier Toyo Proxes R1R tyres (225/40 profile).

To complement the wheels, the ride height has also been lowered thanks to a combination of Best*i dampers and Ti2000 springs from RS-R. Meanwhile, the front brake discs are now larger in size and perforated, accompanied by Brembo brake calipers, while a new strut bar is fitted in the engine bay.

At the rear, Kaeza Shop swapped out the stock exhaust system for a performance one by ProDrager, which retains the same dual outlet look, but with the added visual impact of blue burnt tips. It isn’t clear if the team managed to extract more power from the Civic’s 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder, which serves up 178 PS and 240 Nm of torque, although we do see some a device hooked up to the car in one of the hundreds of photos of this project.

Moving inside, you’ll find a pair of Recaro seats at the front in place of the original seats, but the rest of the interior has been left unaltered, including the plastic wrap used to protect the sunshades during delivery.

So, what do you think of Kaeza Shop’s work? Does it make the latest Civic look more attractive? You’ll still have time to curate modification ideas, as it’s still not certain when we’ll welcome the model.