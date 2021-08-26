In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 26 August 2021 3:15 pm / 2 comments

Toyota has launched the Fortuner GR Sport in Thailand, which is the latest of the Japanese automaker’s body-on-frame SUV to receive the motorsport-inspired makeover inside and out. As you may have noticed, this one is kitted differently from the similarly-badged model for Indonesia.

For starters, the headlamps, and indeed the front fascia of this Thai-market Fortuner GR Sport is of a different design compared to its Indonesian equivalent; here, the Thai version wears Toyota’s Gazoo Racing DNA more apparently with its lower middle grille and corners intakes bearing some resemblance to those of the firm’s roadgoing rally hero, the GR Yaris, the latter albeit stylised with slanted uprights.

More differentation is found here with the application of a gloss black finish on the trim pieces for the emblem, headlamps and lower grille, while the headlamps themselves are also of a different design; this four-branch LED DRL arrangement more alike the units specified for our Malaysian market Fortuner in 2.8 VRZ trim, with which this Thai version shares the basic arrangement from the Legender trim variant.

A similar design parallel can be seen at the rear end, where this Thai-market Fortuner GR Sport adopts the rear bumper treatment as seen on the Malaysian-market 2.8 VRZ, sporting the L-shaped trim at the corners in black. Likewise, the lower rear bumper edge garnish is finished in gloss black.

While buyers of the Indonesian-market equivalent can choose from either a 163 hp/247 Nm 2.7 litre petrol or a 149 hp/400 Nm 2.4 litre turbodiesel, the Fortuner GR Sport for Thailand gets one powertrain specification, which is the 2.8 litre turbodiesel that produces 204 PS and 500 Nm of torque.

Driveline specification differs here, too; the Thai-market SUV gets 4WD, while the Indonesian market Fortuner GR Sport makes do with rear-wheel-drive. Rolling stock also gets upsized, the just-launched SUV getting 20-inch dark gunmetal alloys shod in tyres measuring 265/50, housing red-painted brake calipers front and rear.

The interior of the Fortuner GR Sport gets treated to a predominantly black interior with contrasting red trim throughout. THe front seats are trimmed in black leather with red contrast stitching and suede middle sections, along with the GR logo embroidered on the headrests. The multi-function steering wheel is leather-trimmed with perforated leather sections as well as the GR logo on the lower spoke, and has a red 12 o’clock marker.

Smoked silver metal-look trim is used on the centre console, while its occupant-facing sides are also trimmed in black artifical leather. Its interior door cards, as well as gear lever similarly receive black artificial leather with smoked silver trim, while the lower console section gets carbon-fibre look trim.

Adding a bit more motorsport flavour are aluminium pedals, and topped off with GR emblems that adorn the starter button and key fob. In terms of active safety, the Fortuner GR Sport gets the Toyota Safety Sense package that includes a pre-collision system, lane departure alert, dynamic radar cruise control, blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert.

The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport for Thailand is available in three exterior colours – Emotional Red, White Pearl CS and Attitude Black Mica, where the first two get paired with a contrasting black roof finish. This is sold in Thailand in sole 2.8 litre turbodiesel 4WD configuration at THB1,879,000 (RM240,279), and will arrive in showrooms in Thailand from September 17.