9 August 2021

With the announcement of Toyota’s new GR Sport line for Indonesia which replaces the TRD Sportivo branding given to sporty, flagship variants in the carmaker’s product line-up, the Fortuner is one of several to receive the new designation for sporty trim from the 2022 model year onwards.

Here, the GR Sport kit on the Fortuner means the fitment of a dark chrome grille and a different trim for the front and rear bumpers. Further identifying traits include the GR Sport badge on the tailgate and GR stickers along the lower door sections, while additional conveniences include a kick-sensing hands-free tailgate features on the Fortuner GR Sport, as on the VRZ trim level.

Interior equipment for the Fortuner GR Sport includes leatherette upholstery, a nine-inch multimedia head unit with voice command, smartphone connectivity and near-field communication (NFC) device compatibility, surround view monitor, fold-down rear-seat entertainment monitor, power-adjustable front seats and a Qi wireless device charging pad.

As with other Fortuner trim levels, two powertrain options are available for the GR Sport variant; these are comprised of the 4×2 2.7 GR Sport A/T and the 4×2 2.4 GR Sport A/T. These are comprised of a 2.7 litre inline-four petrol engine producing 163 hp and 247 Nm of torque, while the 2.4 litre turbodiesel makes 149 hp and 400 Nm of torque.

Both are paired to a six-speed automatic, driving the rear wheels. Rolling stock is a set of 18-inch dual-tone finish alloy wheels mounted with 265/60R18 tyres. Safety equipment as standard across the Fortuner range in Indonesia includes hill start assist, emergency brake signal (hazard lights), trailer sway control, traction control and stability control.

Five exterior colours – Super White, Silver Metallic, Dark Gray Mica Metallic, Attitude Black and Phantom Brown Metallic – are available for the 2022 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport in Indonesia, and is priced from 544.2 million rupiah (RM160,003) for the GR Sport 2.4 litre turbodiesel variant, to 605.1 million rupiah (RM177,909) for the GR Sport 2.7 litre petrol variant.

For comparison, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift was launched in Malaysia in two versions; a 2.7 SRZ AT 4×4 petrol and a 2.8 VRZ AT 4×4 diesel, priced at RM172,244 and RM203,183 respectively at launch in February this year.