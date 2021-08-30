In Bikes, Brixton Motorcycles, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 30 August 2021 9:45 am / 0 comments

Updated for the coming year is the Brixton Motorcycles range of retro motorcycles in Malaysia – the base model 2021 Brixton 150 is now priced at RM10,488 (previously RM8,988 in 2018). The BX150 is accompanied the scrambler styled Brixton BX150X at RM10,788 (RM9,288 in 2018) and the cafe racer Brixton BX150R with low handlebars and clubman seat at RM11,088 (RM9,588 in 2018).

Pricing does not include road tax, insurance or registration and every Brixton motorcycle purchased from an MForce Bike Holdings authorised dealer comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. The Brixton range of retro bikes can be viewed at dealerships as soon as government Covid-19 lockdown procedures permit.

The Brixton bikes only differ in styling and colour choices which each model coming in a single specific colour depending on the model. The BX150 base model comes in Black/Dark green with brown flat seat, the BX150X, painted Matte Black/Grey, features block pattern tyres, braced handlebar, tank pads and black flat seat while the BX150R is equipped with chrome bar-end mirrors on the low set handlebars, classic look tyres and clubman seat, finished in Red/Grey.

Mechanically, the BX150 comes with a 149 cc, air-cooled, SOHC single-cylinder producing 11 hp at 8,000 rpm and 11.9 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, fed by EFI. Power gets to the ground via a five-speed gearbox and chain final drive, making the BX150 simple in engineering design with the inclusion of a kick starter together with the electric starter betraying the vintage of the engine.

Suspension uses non-adjustable telescopic forks at the front end and twin shock absorbers are the back that are adjustable for pre-load. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc front and rear, with combined braking – front and rear brakes are activated when the front brake lever is pressed – giving a measure of safety during hard braking.

Rolling on an 18-inch wheel in front and 17-inch wheel at the back, both spoked in keeping with the retro styling, the BX150 is fitted with 100/90 and 120/80 tyres, front and rear, respectively. Weight for the BX150 is 157 kg with 14-litres of fuel carried in the tank, while seat height is a rider-friendly 770 mm.

GALLERY: 2021 Brixton Motorcycles BX150