7 September 2021

After the price reveal a few weeks ago, here’s a gallery of the 2021 BMW Motorrad C400X and C400GT scooters, priced at Rm44,500 and RM48,000, respectively. As BMW Motorrad two scooter offerings, the C400X and C400GT carry different styling cues though the underlying mechanicals are identical.

Power comes from a single single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, four-valve, OHC mill putting out 34 hp at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. Some revisions to the clutch improves throttle response, done through a combination of increased spring force and slightly raised engine speed when the clutch re-engages.

Ride-by-wire throttle, working in tandem with a throttle valve bypass and intake turbulence system improves idling stability. Other changes have been made to the C400 engine to meet Euro 5 emissions standards, including a modified catalytic convertor, wideband oxygen sensor, modifications to the cylinder head and adapted wiring harness.

The C400X presents a slightly more “rugged” look, with headlight mimicking the unit found on the BMW Motorrad GS adventure-touring bikes and a Black Storm Style Triple Black paint scheme. Meanwhile, the C400GT is more of a sport-tourer in outlook, which, for the Malaysia market, comes in the classic colours of Black Storm Style Triple Black, Callisto Grey and Alpine White.

Now available as standard in BMW Connectivity which together with the BMW Connected app allows the rider to access functions on the C400. This includes arrow-based navigation and other functions, accessed using the full-colour TFT-LCD screen, with Keyless Ride being an added rider convenience.

Wheel sizes for the C400, either in GT or X flavours, is 15-inches in front and 14-inches at the back, shod in 120/70 and 150/70 tyres. Braking is done with dual discs with four-piston callipers in front and a single disc with single-piston calliper in the rear while ABS is standard equipment.

Tipping the scales at 214 kg, the C400GT is 8 kg heavier than the C400X at 206 kg, while seat height and fuel capacity is identical at 775 mm and 12.8-litres, respectively. A neat design touch is the expandable storage compartment under the seat, which opens up to 31-litres, accommodating full-face helmet.

GALLERY: 2021 BMW Motorrad C400X