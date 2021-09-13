In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 September 2021 10:11 am / 1 comment

In the dawn hours of Sunday, 200 individuals, including several teenagers, were held during “Ops Khas Motosikal” (Motorcycle Special Operation), conducted by police. In an Astro Awani report, Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Assistant Commissioner Sarifuddin Mohd Salleh said the operation began at midnight, targeting hooligan behaviour on the road and illegally modified motorcycles.

Held on Jalan Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur, the operation also focused on drunk drivers and those participating in illegal street races. “We will be continuing this operation into Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) as we know traffic density in the city centre will increase,” said Asst Commissioner Sarifuddin.

According to him, more than 300 summons were issued for various offences during the operation, including noisy exhausts and “fancy” number plates with several motorcycles seized under Section 64 of the Road Transport Act 1987. Those held during the operation were brought to Kuala Lumpur police headquarters for urine testing and background checks.