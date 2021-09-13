In Bikes, International Bike News, MV Agusta / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 13 September 2021 9:44 am / 0 comments

Following the release of the Mv Agusta Brutale 1000RR last June, another naked sports bike joins the Italian motorcycle maker’s lineup, the 2021 MV Agusta Brutale 1000RS. Setting the 1000RS apart from the 1000RR is the seating position, which features straight handlebars installed in risers as compared to clip-ons.

Suspension also takes a step down from the electronic Ohlins suspension found on the 1000RR, the 1000RS coming with Marzocchi fully-adjustable front fork and Sachs monoshock at the rear. The Ohlins electronic steering damper from the 1000RS is retained.

Specifications remains the same otherwise, with the 998 cc, inline three-cylinder producing a claimed 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 116.5 Nm at 11,000 rpm. Radial titanium valves and titanium con rods contributed the power output, as does new cam profiles that beef up the torque curve.

The Brutale 1000RS is loaded with electronics, including an Elder ECU, ABS MK100 cornering ABS module, inertial management unit and a full suite of riding aids. These include four-level torque control and eight-level traction control, along with wheelie control and a revised up-and-down quickshifter.

Inside the cockpit, a 5.5-inch full-colour TFT-LCD provides Bluetooth connectivity to the rider’s smartphone and features onscreen navigation, GPS, the MV Ride app and where applicable, satellite tracking. Other revisions have been made to the seating position to ease rider comfort, with a different seat shape and more padding.