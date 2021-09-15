In Cars, Hyundai, International News / By Mick Chan / 15 September 2021 3:55 pm / 0 comments

Hyundai has announced that early-bird reservations in Korea have been opened for the Casper, which made its debut at the beginning of this month. Reservations will be taken through a dedicated website for the Casper rather than the conventional sales network for a period of two weeks until September, before the compact model’s sales launch on September 29.

The Casper premiered with a choice of two petrol engines – a naturally aspirated 1.0 litre MPI unit producing 76 PS and 95 Nm of torque, and a 1.0 litre T-GDI turbocharged engine, the latter rated for 100 PS and 172 Nm of torque in the Hyundai i10 N Line.

The turbocharged engine specification in the range is exclusive to the Casper Active variant, and when paired with the Inspiration trim level brings an exclusive wheel design as well as an additional rear spoiler.

The Modern and Inspiration trim levels gain a 2WD rough road driving mode, which automatically modulates throttle and braking inputs according to the more adverse road conditions such as snow, mud and sand.

To maximise interior space within the compact SUV, the rear seats of the Casper can be moved forwards and rearwards by 160 mm, with the ability to be reclined up to 39 degrees. Luggage capacity is up to 301 litres with the rear seats slid forward, while long objects can benefit from up to 2,059 mm of length when the first and second row passenger seats are fully folded.

Infotainment in the Casper brings Hyundai CarPay, an in-vehicle cashless payment feature, while natural voice recognition offers hands-free functionality to enable the driver to set the vehicle’s air conditioning by voice. Driver instrumentation is by digital panel, while the infotainment display is via a floating panel atop the dashboard.

Standard safety equipment on board the Casper is comprised of seven airbags including centre side airbags for the front occupants. As standard, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) includes forward collision avoidance assist for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists, lane keeping assist, driver attention warning and high beam assist.

Optionally available from Modern trim level onwards, the SmartSense suite for the Casper includes forward collision avoidance assist for crossroads, rear side collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic avoidance assist as well as smart cruise control.

Three trim levels are offered for the Casper, starting with the Smart trim at 13.85 million won (RM49,242), Modern at 15.9 million won (56,531) and Inspiration 18.7 million won (RM66,703). When specified with the turbocharged Casper Active variant, a 950,000 won (RM3,379) premium is added to the Smart and Modern trim levels, and an additional 900,000 won (RM3,201) for the Inspiration trim level.

Six exterior colours are offered at launch, comprised of Tomboy Khaki, Soultronic Orange Pearl, Atlas White, Titan Gray Metallic, Intense Blue Pearl, and Unbleached Ivory, the latter developed specifically for the Casper.