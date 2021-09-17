In Formula 1, Local News, MotoGP, Motorsports / By Gerard Lye / 17 September 2021 2:23 pm / 15 comments

Astro recently announced that Disney will discontinue certain linear channels in our region after September 30, 2021, as part of its strategy to push its streaming services instead. This comes several months after Disney acquired all of 21st Century Fox’s film and TV assets in 2019.

As such, Fox, Fox Life, FX, Fox Movies, Fox Action Movies, Fox Family Movies, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports 3 and Nat Geo People will no longer be available on Astro after this month. The Fox Sports channels are typically where Formula 1 and MotoGP fans in Malaysia go to for live races, but don’t worry, as Astro has confirmed that customers will still to have access to both motorsports.

In an official release, Astro said that it will add three new channels – Astro SuperSport 5, Astro Arena 2 and SPOTV – from October 1, 2021, at no extra cost. Astro Sports Pack customers will get to enjoy Formula 1 races, along with the Bundesliga, ATP and WTA on Astro SuperSport 5; while MotoGP, Wimbledon and the US Open events can be found on SPOTV.

Meanwhile, Astro Arena 2, which is part of the Family Pack, will build on the popularity of Astro Arena by providing edgy and localised coverage of international sports and sports news updates, as well as live presentations for WWE, BWF and more in new formats.