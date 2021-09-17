Astro recently announced that Disney will discontinue certain linear channels in our region after September 30, 2021, as part of its strategy to push its streaming services instead. This comes several months after Disney acquired all of 21st Century Fox’s film and TV assets in 2019.
As such, Fox, Fox Life, FX, Fox Movies, Fox Action Movies, Fox Family Movies, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2, Fox Sports 3 and Nat Geo People will no longer be available on Astro after this month. The Fox Sports channels are typically where Formula 1 and MotoGP fans in Malaysia go to for live races, but don’t worry, as Astro has confirmed that customers will still to have access to both motorsports.
In an official release, Astro said that it will add three new channels – Astro SuperSport 5, Astro Arena 2 and SPOTV – from October 1, 2021, at no extra cost. Astro Sports Pack customers will get to enjoy Formula 1 races, along with the Bundesliga, ATP and WTA on Astro SuperSport 5; while MotoGP, Wimbledon and the US Open events can be found on SPOTV.
Meanwhile, Astro Arena 2, which is part of the Family Pack, will build on the popularity of Astro Arena by providing edgy and localised coverage of international sports and sports news updates, as well as live presentations for WWE, BWF and more in new formats.
Comments
Mean in future I’ll hear Malay commentator for F1 with Bundesliga, ATP and WTA?
EPL, UCL is on astro supersport, so do you hear Malay commentator?
What’s wrong with Malay commentators, sometimes its even more exciting than gweilo commentators droning talk.
Apa masalahnya dengan pengulas bahasa kebangsaan? Takut ka?
tak takut & tak kisah
Hahah man’s afraid he’ll never hear Crofty again
hopefully F1 and MotoGP will be available on disney+
eh the Fox channels all lost about 9-10
but replace only with 2-3 new channels
why no reduced price la?
should REDUCE price. because reduced of service.
Will FOX sports in Unifi TV be affected
Yes. Fox sports are closing down in Malaysia, but also for ASEAN countries including Hong Kong. While MotoGP, Wimbledon and the US Open are now in SPOTV as they replaces Fox Sports, Unifi TV should also aired for EPL and also continuing aired Formula 1, Formula 2 and Formula 3 and more
Bila dgr MotoGP ada, kurang sikit risau tu. But how about F1? Unifi will have SPOTV1 and SPOTV2. I hope they will make an effort to air F1. It’s an exciting season with Lewis v Max and I can’t afford to miss it.
Astro.
Unifi TV customers?
Magnum P.I will air on which channel now, since no Fox?