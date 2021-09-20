In Cars, Hyundai, Local News / By Danny Tan / 20 September 2021 5:39 pm / 0 comments

You’ve seen that unicorn – the one and only Hyundai Kona Electric in Malaysia – and are impressed by the KLIMS 2018 demo car’s specs, but would prefer something brand new? Hyundai-Sime Darby Malaysia (HSDM) has confirmed to paultan.org that the 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric facelift is set for Malaysia, and the launch will happen in the fourth quarter of this year.

Late last year, Hyundai gave its Kona range a facelift, and HSDM has already brought in the refreshed B-SUV, first with a 2.0 litre naturally aspirated engine in April, followed by the 1.6 litre turbo and sporty N Line in July. When it arrives, the Kona Electric will make it four powertrains in the family. It will also be HSDM’s first full electric offering in Malaysia, having already done hybrid with the Ioniq.

The eagle eyed among you might have thought that you spotted a mistake, but it is indeed four powertrains in total, because the Kona Electric will be available here in two battery sizes, just like in Europe. Like the pre-facelift, the EV can be had with a 39.2 kWh or 64 kWh battery.

The base model’s single motor is a 136 PS unit while the 64 kWh car gets a more powerful 204 PS motor. Both have the same 395 Nm of torque. The 0-100 km/h sprint is dispatched in 9.9 seconds for the 39.2 kWh and 7.9 seconds for the 64 kWh version. Top speed is 155 km/h and 167 km/h, respectively.

While there are no changes to the batteries, there are slight changes to driving range on a full charge in the WLTP cycle. The 39.2 kWh version is now rated at 305 km (-7 from 312 km) while the 64 kWh is officially pegged at 484 km (+2 from 482 km), with the slight increase attributed to tyre improvements.

As for charging, DC fast charging from 10% to 80% with a 50 kW charger takes 48 minutes for the 39.2 kWh model, or 64 minutes for the 64 kWh version. Use a 100 kW charger and it’s 47 minutes for both batteries, Hyundai says.

Regular AC charging with the single-phase 7.2 kW onboard charger from 10% to 80% will take six hours in the base model and nine hours 15 minutes in the 64 kWh. Charging times go down to four hours 20 minutes and six hours 50 minutes respectively with the optional three-phase 10.5 kW onboard charger. The upgraded BlueLink app displays info such as range, battery state and charging times on a phone.

In Europe, there are two interior themes – the first is a black interior in cloth, cloth and leather mix or leather upholstery; while the second is a grey interior in a cloth-leather mélange or leather.

The SmartSense driver assist suite has been upgraded and now includes rear cross-traffic collision avoidance assist (RCCA) and blind spot collision avoidance assist (BCA). Basically, these functions add on auto braking to the previous warning. Also new to the Kona Electric are features such as Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA, like Perodua’s Front Departure Alert), Safe Exit Warning (SEW) and Rear Seat Alert (RSA).

Lastly, the new face in the facelift. While the pre-FL Kona Electric featured a blocked-off grille (no engine cooling needed) there was still an outline of a traditional grille, with elements within. Here, there’s no hint of a grille and the Hyundai logo has moved up to the level of the LED DRL eyebrows. It’s still easily recognisable as a Kona, but also more “EV looking”.

For this update, Hyundai introduced two distinct faces for the ICE-powered Kona – one regular and one for the N Line and full N. The Electric’s fascia is unique, making it three different front ends in the range.

On to the big question then – how much? The base Kona Electric with its 39.2 kWh battery is quite a similar prospect to the Nissan Leaf, which is still the sole EV officially sold here without a premium badge. The Leaf was launched in 2019 with a 40 kWh battery and RM189k price tag. The MINI Cooper SE facelift was launched in June. With the four-year warranty and service package option ticked, and sales tax subtracted, the cute 28.9 kWh EV is yours for RM217k.

We’re expecting the base Kona Electric – which trumps both Leaf and MINI in range – to start from below RM200k. For those who like the idea of an EV, but can’t spend the equivalent of a house on the BMW iX or Porsche Taycan, one of the best mass market brand EVs coming to town is surely good news. What do you think?

GALLERY: 2021 Hyundai Kona Electric facelift