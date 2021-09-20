In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 20 September 2021 7:03 pm / 0 comments

The Toyota Yaris Ativ – known in the Malaysian market as the Vios – has been updated in Thailand, with three trim variants available – Entry, Sport and Sport Premium.

The B-segment sedan has received mild visual revisions front and rear to go with the latest equipment updates, and starting from the front, the Yaris Ativ gains wider corner inserts – where the foglamps continue to be housed – compared to the 2020 model which had its debut last August.

The Yaris Ativ lower grille section continues to feature horizontal slats, where headlamps area halogen reflector units on the Entry variant, while the Sport and Sport Premium get LED multi-reflector units with LED daytime running lights with a follow-me-home function.

Sport (left) and Entry (right) variants

All three variants of the Yaris Ativ sedan get gloss black trim for the upper and lower front grille as well as front fog lamp surrounds, while the Sport Premium with a shark-fin roof mounted antenna is distinguished from the Sport and Entry variants with a pole-type antenna.

Exterior side mirrors are body-coloured on the Entry variant, while Sport and Sport Premium get gloss black mirrors with indicators. The Sport and Sport Premium variants also receive side and rear skirts, acoustic glass and bonnet sound insulation, which the Entry variant does without.

Inside, the Entry variant Yaris Ativ sedan gets fabric seat upholstery. Stepping up to the Sport variant gets fabric and synthetic leather with grey contrast stitching, while Sport Premium trim is synthetic leather.

Interior door card trim on the Yaris Ativ is fabric for the front armrests, while the Sport gets synthetic leather with grey contrast stitching on the front armrests; this also extends to the rear armrests on the Sport Premium variant. Gearlever trim on in the sedan urethane for the Entry, and leather for the Sport and Sport Premium variants.

Instrumentation in the Yaris Ativ is analog in the Entry variant and an Optitron setup in the Sport and Sport Premium variants. The Sport variant gains a multi-function display, with the Sport Premium getting this as a 4.3-inch TFT unit. All three variants come with the remote key, while the Sport Premium adds on Smart Entry and push-button start.

Audio equipment features auxiliary audio and Bluetooth inputs as standard on the Entry variant. Meanwhile, the Sport and Sport Premium each get a 6.7-inch touch screen with Smart Device Link as well as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay mobile device connectivity, with voice recognition. The Entry, Sport and Sport Premium variants get two, four and six speakers for audio, respectively.

Further conveniences include power adjustable side mirrors which are also retractable on the Sport and Sport Premium variants, automatic illuminated entry on all variants, automatic air-conditioning on the Sport and Sport Premium, while the Sport Premium gets USB ports for the second row.

Active safety equipment on the Yaris Ativ includes vehicle stability control (VSC), traction control, hill assist control across the board; the Sport Premium variant adds Pre-Collision System (PCS), or autonomous emergency braking, and Lane Departure Alert (lane departure warning).

Autonomous emergency braking and lane keeping assist are available on the top Sport Premium variants of the Yaris and Yaris Ativ (Vios)

For passive safety kit, all variants of the updated Yaris Ativ gets front, side, curtain and driver’s knee airbags along with whiplash-mitigating front seats. All five seats get three-point seatbelts.

The updated Yaris Ativ for Thailand is powered by the automaker’s 1.2 litre 3NR-FKE 1.2 litre Dual-VVT-iE naturally aspirated engine producing 92 PS at 6,000 rpm and 109 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm, paired to a Super CVT-i continuously variable transmission.

Suspension is MacPherson struts in front with a coil-sprung torsion beam arrangement at the rear, with front disc brakes and rear drum brakes. Rolling stock is a set of 185/60R15 tyres across all three variants of the Yaris Ativ; the Entry variant gets steel wheels with hub caps, while the Sport gets two-tone glossy finish alloy wheels. The Sport Premium gets two-tone wheels in a black and silver finish.

The refreshed Toyota Yaris Ativ range in Thailand starts from 539,000 baht (RM67,784) for the Entry variant, 599,000 baht (RM75,318) for the Sport and from 674,000 baht (RM84,749) for the Sport Premium.

Optional specification for the range-topper includes Platinum White Pearl exterior paint at a 7,000 baht (RM880) premium, an additional 12,000 baht (RM1,508) for Platinum White Pearl with a contrasting black roof, and a 5,000 baht (RM628) premium for Red Mica Metallic and Grayish Blue Metallic paint finishes with the contrasting black roof.