21 September 2021

The Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) has released vehicle sales data for the month of August 2021, announcing earlier today that a total of 17,500 vehicles were delivered last month. This is an increase of 10,414 units from the 7,086 units sold in July, representing a 147% gain in volume.

The association attributed the increase to showrooms in many states – including those in key ones such as Selangor and the federal territory of Kuala Lumpur – being allowed to resume operations from mid-August, allowing registrations to be completed.

Last month’s total was however 36,338 units (or 67.5%) less that that achieved in August 2020, when 53,838 were shifted. Also, the year-to-date total for 2021 has finally fallen behind that of 2020 – it was still ahead as of last month, but at 273,757 units sold in the first eight months of the year, the total industry volume (TIV) for the year is now 12,504 units (or 4.37%) behind that of the 286,261 units from the same period last year.

The MAA expects sales in September to be higher than August, given that businesses in most industries – including the automotive sector – had resumed, albeit not at optimum levels.

It said that continuous on-going efforts by car companies to boost sales in order to generate revenue will translate to more registrations, and consumer demand is expected to continue, with buyers wanting to take advantage of the SST exemption, which ends on December 31. It added that the ongoing shortage of semiconductor chips may however affect certain makes.