21 September 2021

Making its debut in Thailand alongside the revised Toyota Yaris Ativ, otherwise known here as the Vios, is its hatchback sibling, the Yaris. Similarly, this is available in the country in the same three variants – Entry, Sport and Sport Premium – plus an X-Urban accessories pack that adds crossover-esque body cladding and a taller ride height.

Like the Vios, the Yaris gains mild exterior revisions relative to the 2020 model with a similar set of aesthetic changes as compared with the sedan. Here, the B-segment hatch receives wider corner inserts for its front bumper, where its foglamps remain, and the similar ‘face’ is distinguished from the Vios with lower grille and corner inserts which employ a honeycomb structure instead of the sedan’s horizontal slats.

Exterior equipment for the Yaris mirrors that of the Vios for Thailand, where the hatch also starts with halogen multi-reflector units in the Entry variant, gaining LED multi-reflector units and LED daytime running lights with a follow-me-home function.

All three trim variants get gloss black trim for the upper and lower sections of the front grille, along with its front foglamp surrounds and LED rear foglamps. For the radio antenna, Entry and Sport variants get the short pole arrangement, while the top Sport Premium gets a shark-fin shaped item.

Exterior door handles on all three variants are body-coloured, as are the exterior side mirrors on the Entry variant. These are gloss black with integrated indicators on the Sport and Sport Premium variants, both of these also gaining acoustic glass, side and rear skirts and bonnet insulation.

The X-Urban accessory package is applicable to Sport and Sport Premium trim levels, in both cases adding a two-tone colour scheme through its black cladding on its wheel arches, side skirts and front and rear bumper corners, which also get metal-look central sections. Its 30 mm-greater ground clearance (up from the standard 135 mm) comes from taller springs as well as 16-inch two-tone machined alloy wheels.

Interior upholstery for the Yaris is offered in the sole choice of black, which comes in fabric for the base Entry variant and synthetic leather with blue stitching for the Sport and Sport Premium variants; the driver’s seat gets height adjustment. Rear seats are foldable in the Entry, while those in the Sport and Sport Premium additionally offer 60:40 split-folding.

The steering wheel is a urethane item in the Entry variant, while the Sport and Sport Premium get soft-touch leather with blue stitching. The instrument panel is finished in black for the base variant, while those in the upper two variants are in metallic silver. The X-Urban gets two-tone leather trim in Terra Rossa, which is applied to the upper and lower steering wheel rim sections and the seats.

Where door trim is concerned, the Entry gets fabric on its front door armrests, while the Sport and Sport Premium get synthetic leather with blue stitching. As with the steering wheel material, the gear lever on the Entry gets a urethane item while those on the Sport and Sport Premium get leather. The gear shift lever surround is finished in black for the Entry, while those on the upper two variants are in piano black.

X-Urban package interior. Click to enlarge

The Sport and Sport Premium trim levels also gain mirrors on their sun visors whereas the Entry variant does without, as is the case for the luggage compartment cover. Entry and Sport variants have their centre console box lid in urethane, while the Sport Premium gets the item in synthetic leather with blue stitching. Cabin and map lights as well as four grab handles are standard across the board.

For instrumentation, the standard cluster in the Entry variant of the Yaris is upgraded to an Optitron unit for the Sport and Sport Premium. The Sport gets a multi-information display, while the Sport Premium has a 4.2-inch TFT version of that unit, while also gaining Smart Entry and push-button start ignition. All three get remote keys.

Audio connectivity starts with AM/FM radio as well as USB and auxiliary audio ports in the Entry, while the Sport and Sport Premium add a 6.7-inch touch screen with Smart Device Link. The Entry gets Bluetooth, while the upper two variants gain Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus voice recognition. Audio output is via two, four and six speakers for the Entry, Sport and Sport Premium variants, respectively.

Sport Premium trim gains autonomous emergency braking and lane departure warning

Further conveniences include second-row USB ports and an electro-chromic self-dimming mirror on the Sport Premium, while automatic air conditioning comes on the Sport and Sport Premium variants. Side mirrors are power adjustable on the Entry, and retractable on the Sport and Sport Premium.

Active safety on the Yaris hatchback includes ABS with EBD and brake assist, as well as stability control, traction control and hill assist across the board. The top Sport Premium gets the Pre-Collision System (autonomous emergency braking) and Land Departure Alert (lane departure warning).

Passive safety kit includes front and side airbags with whiplash-mitigating front seats, with the Sport Premium getting seven airbags. All five seats have three-point seatbelts and the fronts also feature pre-tensioning and force limiting. The Sport and Sport Premium variants of the Yaris get immobiliser and theft deterrent systems, and all three get a tyre repair kit.

The Yaris powertrain mirrors that of the Thai-market Vios, where the sole choice is a 1.2 litre 3NR-FKE inline-four cylinder naturally aspirated engine with VVT-iE valvetrain. This produces 92 PS at 6,000 rpm and 109 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm, paired to a Super CVT-i continuously variable transmission. All variants of the 1.2 litre Yaris are equipped with automatic stop-start.

Underpinnings mimic that of the Vios, too; where front suspension is by MacPherson struts and the rear is by a coil-sprung torsion beam. Front disc brakes and rear drums brakes handle the stopping duties, with tyres measuring 185/60R15. The 15-inch wheels are steel items with hub caps on the Entry, while the Sport gets two-tone alloys. The Sport Premium gets alloys in glossy silver and black.

Prices for the refreshed Toyota Yaris in Thailand start from 549,000 baht (RM68,850) for the Entry trim variant, growing to 609,000 baht (RM76,381) for the Sport. Top of the trio is the Sport Premium at 679,000 baht (RM85,167). The X-Urban package with the raised ride height and unique bodykit plus interior is priced at a premium of 44,600 baht (RM5,593).

Like the Vios – Yaris Ativ, as it is known in Thailand – the Yaris can be had in certain exterior paint finishes for a premium. The Platinum White Pearl finish is a 7,000 baht (RM878) option on the Sport Premium, or 12,000 baht (RM1,505) for the same with a black roof. Priced at 5,000 baht (RM627) are the Red Mica Metallic and Cyan Metallic finishes with paired with the black roof, also for the Sport Premium. The X-Urban package can be specified in Platinum White Pearl, Red Mica Metallic and Gray Metallic, each with a black roof.