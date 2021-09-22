In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 22 September 2021 1:13 pm / 1 comment

For Yamaha’s quarter-litre naked sports in Malaysia, the 2021 Yamaha MT-25 gets new colour schemes for this year, but pricing stays the same as it was in 2020 at RM21,500. New colour choices for the MT-25 are Yamaha Blue and Storm Fluo, replacing the previous selection of Ice Fluo and Yamaha Blue.

Pricing is recommended retails and does not include road tax, insurance and registration while a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects is provided and every purchase of an MT-25 comes with a Yamaha disc lock worth RM100.

Power for the MT-25 comes from a 249 cc, liquid-cooled, two-cylinder power plant with DOHC and eight-valves. Power output from the EFI fed parallel-twin is claimed to be 35.5 hp at 12,000 rpm and 23.6 Nm of torque is available at 10,000 rpm.

A six-speed gearbox and chain final drive gets power to the rear wheel while 14-litres of fuel is carried in the tank. Weight is claimed to be 165 kg and seat height is set at 780 mm.

The MT-25 is equipped with 37 mm diameter KYB upside-down forks and 7-step preload-adjustable rear monoshock. Braking is done with a single hydraulic disc front and rear and two-channel ABS is standard.

Led lighting is used throughout on the MT-25, with LED DRLs and centrally mounted LED headlight. Turn signals with hazard function are also LEDs the inside the cockpit, an LCD instrument panel with shift light displays all the necessary information.